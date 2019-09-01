BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-038920 — Endeavor, 7666 E. 61st St., alteration, $210,000.
19-036950 — Muncie Power Products, 7217 E. Pine St., alteration-priority, $60,000.
19-036334 — Sunset Court Apartments, 142 E. 21st St., alteration, $150,000.
19-031786 — Neuropathy Treatment Clinic of Oklahoma, 4636 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $350,000.
19-036383 — Sunset Park Apartments, 140 E. 21st St., alteration, $150,000.
19-036386 — Sunset Court Apartments, 144 E. 21st St., alteration, $150,000.
19-038172 — Sears Hometown & Outlet, 6120 E. 71st St., alteration, $158,538.
19-031783 — 4636 S. Harvard Building, 4636 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $800,000.
19-035118 — Aberson Development, 1326 E. 35th St., alteration, $60,000.
19-037742 — Empire Slice, 417 N. Main St., alteration, $400,000.
19-036385 — Sunset Park Apartments, 146 E. 21st St., alteration, $150,000.
19-026704 — Midtown Tulsa, 3516 E. 31st St., shell building, $1,100,000.
CERTIFICATES OF PARTNERSHIP
(From Tulsa County Clerk’s Office filings)
Filed Aug. 20
19-074185 — Lawrence Ringer, Blessings LLC, 2135 Southwest Boulevard, staffing agency.
19-075715 — Brandon C. James, B & J Customs, P.O. Box 721, Skiatook, contract/remodeling.
Filed Aug. 21
19-074724 — Jeffery Drew Columbia, D2 Creations, 2401 W. Omaha St., Apt. 1033, Broken Arrow, construction.
Filed Aug. 23
19-075210 — Leonard Gunn, All Seasons Sprinkler, 1907 S. Boston Ave., Unit B, lawn irrigation and landscape lighting.
19-075414 — Alvin & Alaycia Williams, Cajun AL’s, 1533 E. 51st St. North, sweet shop.
Filed Aug. 26
19-075794 — Money A. Parker, NickiDora’Z, 11120 E. Admiral Place, thrift store.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Aug. 22
19-11752-M — ROI Media Services, L.L.C., 8601 S. 225th East Ave., Broken Arrow, assets: $1,257.33, liabilities: $177,277.92, attorney: Karen Carden Walsh, Chapter 7.
19-11755-M — Troy Houston Taber, 11512 S. Fourth St., Jenks, assets: $10,437.38, liabilities: $439,661.25, attorney: Brian W. Huckabee, Chapter 7.