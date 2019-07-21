BUILDING PERMITS

(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)

19-031199 — National Tire Wholesale, 5402 S. 129th East Ave., alteration, $150,000.00

18-019478 — 1515 Cherry Street Plaza, 1515 E. 15th St., new, $4,821,515.99.

19-032207 — Lufthansa, 3515 N. Sheridan Road, addition, $800,000.00.

19-030951 — At The Beach, 4020 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $40,000.00.

19-036324 — 111 Greenwood, 111 S. Greenwood Ave., new multifamily, $5,215,059.46.

19-032325 — Tulsa Commuity College, 909 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $200,000.00.

CERTIFICATES OF PARTNERSHIP

(From Tulsa County Clerk’s Office filings)

Filed July 7

19-060301 — Peggy J. White, Pin+Paper, 4821 E. 26th St.

Filed July 9

19-060359 — Joshua Ryan Horner, Pro Pools, 3428 E. Quebec St., pool building business.

19-060360 — Joshua Ryan Horner, Pro Pool Services, 3428 E. Quebec St., pool cleaning business.

19-060477 — Violeth Sotomayor, The Classic Puerto Rican and OK Coquito, 3342 S. 144th East Ave., coconut/spices beverage.

19-060480 — Ricardo Becerra Tirado, Fuego Impact Cleaning, 9347 E. 11th St., Suite C, janitorial cleaning service.

Filed July 12

19-061330 — Dennis Balthazar, Wiseman Yard Sales, 2734 S. Hudson Place, retail shop.

Filed July 15

19-061863 — Charles Eubanks, EubanksMedia, 18223 E. 50th Place, video production.

BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES

Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)

Filed July 16

19-11453-M — Earlene Stevenson, 656 N. 28th West Ave., assets: $165,617.77, liabilities: $314,228.88, attorney: Mark R. Robinson, Chapter 7.

