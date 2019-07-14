BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-028223 — Chick-fil-A #02089 — Tulsa Hills, 7129 S. Olympia Ave., addition, $535,038.40.
19-024884 — QuikTrip, 10028 S. Memorial Drive, new, $531,275.06.
19-025001 — QuikTrip, 10028 S. Memorial Drive, accessory structure, $148,874.60.
19-024596 — Valley National Bank Building, 110 N. Elgin Ave., alteration, $300,000.
19-034780 — Drexel Academy, 1 W. 36th St. North, alteration-priority, $70,000.
19-028353 — Santa Fe, 414 E. First St., alteration, $75,000.
19-034464 — Health Facilities Group, 320 S. Boston Ave., alteration-priority $65,000.
CERTIFICATES OF PARTNERSHIP
(From Tulsa County Clerk’s Office filings)
Filed July 1
19-059090 — Cregg Gaines, Mac Trucking, 1916 S. 140th East Ave., dump truck business.
Filed July 2
19-058334 — Russell J. Burkhart, Burkhart Resource Development, 3539 S. Darlington Ave., business consulting and related services.
Filed July 5
19-059394 — Odester Hall, Good Company, 503 E. 27th St. North, info-tainment.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.