BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-033010 — Domino’s Pizza, 3866 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $300,000.
19-028300 — Touchstone Imaging Center, 1121 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $705,000.
19-036331 — Garmin, 4500 S. Garnett Road, alteration-priority, $68,222.
19-026701 — St Antony Orthodox Church, 2645 E. Sixth St., alteration, $90,000.
19-028088 — U-Haul Moving & Storage, 3500 S. Sheridan Road, accessory structure, $50,000.
19-032070 — Redeemer, 5415 E. 101st St., addition, $1,509,927.
19-026911 — Five Below, 5207 E. 41st St., alteration, $161,980.
19-023023 — Tulsa Precision Dental, 5119 E. 81st St., new, $1,100,000.
19-032867 — Liberty Towers Condos of Tulsa, 1502 S. Boulder Ave., alteration, $100,000.
19-023217 — Sheridan & Skelly Retail Development, 3866 S. Sheridan Road, new, $1,056,058.
19-036725 — Eastgate Metroplex, 14002 E. 21st St., alteration, $150,000.
19-024623 — Braum’s Ice Cream & dairy Store #15, 4717 E. 51st St., addition, $650,000.
CERTIFICATES OF PARTNERSHIP
(From Tulsa County Clerk’s Office filings)
Filed Aug. 7
19-069625 — Victoria Aviv, RDA Remodeling, LLC, 1611 S. Utica Ave #130, handyman/remodeling.
19-069879 — Misty Dawn Jarrett, All Mine, 2857 E. 90th Street, health and beauty product.
Filed Aug. 8
19-070163 — Larisa Olinghouse, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Paints, 1205 W. Toledo Court, Broken Arrow, art.
19-070206 — Dewite Dugger, Black Excellency, P.O. Box 1291, Owasso, clothing company.
19-070290 — Shantel Dixon, Anthony’s safe haven apparel, 44 N. Louisville Ave., apparel line.
19-070291 — Shantel Dixon, Anthony’s Safe Haven, 44 N. Louisville Ave., counseling agency.
Filed Aug. 9
19-070659 — Curtis Wacasey, C.N.W. Exteriors LLC, 9144 S. 69th Ave., exterior maintenance.
19-070775 — Richard T. Keeley, Suntech, 7235 E. 46th Place, window tinting.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Aug. 6
19-11646-M — Mirl Ray Kellogg, Jr., 4107 W. Nelson Drive, Skiatook, assets: n/a, liabilities: N/A, attorney: Steven D. Swant, Chapter 7.
19-11651-R — Harrison House LLC, 7498 East 46th Place, Tulsa, assets: n/a, liabilities: N/A, attorney: Ron D. Brown, Chapter 7.