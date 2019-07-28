BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-033294 — Provisions Fine Beverages, 712 S. Wheeling Ave., alteration, $55,000.00.
19-035311 — 71st Street Drying Beds, 236 W. 71st St., new, $2,593,345.61.
19-023790 — Animal Acupuncture & Canine Sports Medicine, 4505 S. Peoria Ave., addition, $352,888.80.
19-031944 — Tandemloc Inc., 11610 E. 27th St., alteration, $130,422.00.
19-032572 — City Plex Towers, 2488 E. 81st St., alteration, $285,000.00.
19-034127 — Five Below, 8802 E. 71st St., alteration, $70,000.00.
19-036140 — Central Bank Of Oklahoma, 8908 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $81,954.00.
19-034558 — 110 W 7, 110 W. Seventh St., alteration, $230,000.00.
19-032742 — Bainbridge Firm, 2723 E. 15th St., addition, $197,831.60.
CERTIFICATES OF PARTNERSHIP
(From Tulsa County Clerk’s Office filings)
Filed July 19
19-063619 — Ryan L. Mitchell, Foreign Made Connect, 3207 S. 117th East Ave., retail.
19-063620 — Tracee E. Ellison, Tru Hustle, 623 N. 27th West Ave., music label/clothing line.
19-063676 — Matthew Borges, Borges Electric, 11609 N. 110th East Ave., Collinsville, electrical company.
19-063807 — Frank Barillas, My 3 Kings Remodeling, 4844 S. 74th East Ave., Apt. #7, remodeling.
Filed July 22
19-064203 — Ricky D. Hayward, Mule, 1011 N. Wilson Ave. #2, Sand Springs, music band.
Filed July 23
19-064493 — Raam Abbou, Attic Bright, 9831 S. Oswego Ave., insulation.
19-064512 — Jason Lautenschleger, JL Construction, 10544 E. Sixth St., construction services.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed July 17
19-11476-R — Mark Lynn Edwards, 12108 S. 83rd East Ave., Apt. 200, Bixby, assets; $1,051,354.95, liabilities: $2,422,097.04, attorney: Karen Carden Walsh, Chapter 7.
Filed July 18
19-11491-R — Jerrod Ammons Cravotto, 16401 E. 47th Place, Ste. 107, assets: $544,667.75, liabilities: $617,287.68, attorney: Matthew E. Riggin, Chapter 7.
Filed July 22
19-11510-R — Inverness Village, 3800 W. 71st St., Estimated assets: $62.3 million, Estimated debts: $174.9 million, attorney: Neal Tomlins, Chapter 11.