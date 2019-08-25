BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-035876 — One Williams Center, 101 E. Second St., alteration, $750,000.
19-035875 — One Williams Center, 101 E. Second St., alteration, $750,000.
19-037362 — The Yorktown Condos, 2121 S. Yorktown Ave., alteration-priority, $400,000.
19-036031 — Amtra-Tulsa, LLC, 540 S. Victor Ave., accessory structure, $132,945.
19-031432 — The View, 420 E. Archer St., new multifamily, $43,170,187.
19-036862 — Griffin Communications, 303 N. Boston Ave., alteration, $1,350,000.
19-036242 — Williams Co, 3267 N. Sheridan Road, alteration, $222,000.
19-038770 — ONEOK, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $300,000.
19-037513 — Cancer Treatment Center of America, 10109 E. 79th St., alteration-priority, $218,000.
19-037774 — Brand Safway, 5401 S. Mingo Road, alteration, $50,000.
19-034400 — Gap, 1934 S. Utica Square, alteration, $228,000.
19-024325 — SafeSplash SwimLabs, 7820 E. 101st St., alteration, $700,000.
19-036790 — Shoppes@Valley Crossing, 10140 E. 71st. St., S B, C & D, alteration, $150,000.
19-032905 — Bravos Mexican Grill, 4532 E. 51st St., alteration, $2,606,000.
19-024751 — Del Taco, 9637 E. 71st St., new, $450,000.
19-035857 — One Williams Center, 101 E. Second St., alteration, $750,000.
CERTIFICATES OF PARTNERSHIP
(From Tulsa County Clerk’s Office filings)
Filed Aug. 14
19-071956 — Gail Benjamin, Baking You Happy Just Like Grandma’s, 2248 N. Harvard Ave., bakery.
19-072196 — Carl J. Wells, Buddy’s Marine Hovercraft and Real Estate Co., 417 S. Maple St., Sapulpa, manufacturing and sales company.
Filed Aug. 15
19-072398 — Larry D. Brown, ALC Roofing and Construction, 2626 E. 15th Pl., roofing and construction company.
Filed Aug. 16
19-073145 — Michael McClain, Fairgrounds Hotel & Conference Center, 5000 E. Skelly Dr., hotel.
Filed Aug. 19
19-073710 — Chester L. Ford Jr., Compare My Parts, 18208 E. 41st Pl., online (mechanical parts)
19-073732 — Deborah J. Sullivan, Mark Bros. Const, 402 W. 31st Court, Sand Springs, construction/waterproofing.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Aug. 13
19-11689-R — Charles Bennette Sullivan, 4311 E. 79th St., assets: $500,108.00, liabilities: $4,252,982.50, attorney: Ron D. Brown, Chapter 7.
Filed Aug. 20
19-11725 — Rory Wayne Davis, 5411 S. 113th West Ave., Sand Springs, assets: $104,845.00, liabilities: $287,275.00, attorney: Wesley R. Thompson, Chapter 7.