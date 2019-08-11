BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-033010 — Domino’s Pizza, 3866 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $300,000.
19-031147 — Nuvole, 4903 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $150,000.
19-023023 — Tulsa Precision Dental, 5119 E. 81st St., new, $1,100,000.
19-034201 — QuikTrip Call Center, 12902 E. 51st St., alteration, $150,000.
19-032867 — Liberty Towers Condos of Tulsa, 1502 S. Boulder Ave., alteration, $100,000.
19-035881 — One Williams Center, 101 E. Second St., alteration-priority, $750,000.
19-023217 — Sheridan & Skelly Retail Development, 3866 S. Sheridan Road, new, $1,056,058.60.
19-035882 — One Williams Center, 101 E. Second St., alteration-priority, $750,000.
19-031955 — Legacy Plaza West, 5310 E. 31st St., addition, $5,800,000.
19-033940 — Altar’d State, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration-priority, $1,400,000.
CERTIFICATES OF PARTNERSHIP
(From Tulsa County Clerk’s Office filings)
Filed July 30
19-067091 — Nikki Robbins, Bag’z Of Jewell’Z, 5913 N. Atlanta Court, boutique.
19-067238 — Wilmar Diaz Ortiz, E-Commerce Packing Solutions, 15208 E. 38th St., South, packing.
Filed Aug. 1
19-067939 — Jim Korakis, Good Life Music & Media Lessons, 7807 E. 91st St., #B, music & media lessons.
19-067940 — Jim Korakis, Good Life Marketing & Media Agency, 7807 E. 91st St., #B, marketing & media agency.
19-067995 — Lora Dixon, Sophisticated Sista’zz, 44 N. Louisville Ave., fashion attire.
19-068004 — Brian Hart, Sawgrass Construction, 7415 S. Granite Avenue, contractor.
Filed Aug. 2
19-068261 — Jason Lautenschleger, JL Consulting, 10544 E. Sixth St., petroleum engineering consulting.
Filed Aug. 5
19-068768 — Patrick Evan Gibbs, Best Budz, 304 E. 112th St. South, marijuana growing business.
19-068994 — Jumelles, Lopez Samuel Alexander, Samuel Alexander Jumelels Lopez, C/O Care of 253 E. 52nd Street North, private self property management.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Aug. 6
10-11632-M — Tulsa Fun Express, Inc., 10942 S. 86th E. Ave., assets: $79,005.00, liabilities: $115,312.43, attorney: Sam G. Bratton, II, Chapter 7.