The former owner of a chain of 7-Eleven Oklahoma convenience stores will pay $160,000 to nine alleged victims of disability discrimination to resolve a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency announced Tuesday.
Brown-Thompson General Partnership fired a warehouse worker and eight other employees with medical conditions who needed reasonable accommodations, including modified duty or an exception to the company’s practice of terminating employees who missed more than three days of work and didn’t qualify for other company leave, according to the EEOC lawsuit.
Such alleged conduct violates the anti-discrimination provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits employers from taking adverse employment actions against individuals because of qualifying medical conditions and refusing to provide reasonable accommodations to employees, which can include modified duty or work schedules.
EEOC filed the federal lawsuit in Oklahoma City on behalf of Casey Crothers, a former stocker at the company's Oklahoma City warehouse and distribution center, according to documents. A sufferer of psoriatic arthritis, he was fired from 7-Eleven in early 2013 because of an flare-up of his condition that temporarily limited his ability to shift boxes at the warehouse, documents show.
The consent decree settling the suit, entered by Judge Patrick R. Wyrick, requires Brown-Thompson General Partnership to pay lost wages and compensatory damages to the nine individuals for whom the EEOC sought relief in the lawsuit. Effective March 1, 2020, Brown-Thompson General Partnership sold its business and no longer operates the warehouse or chain of Oklahoma convenience stores where the individuals were employed.
"Businesses need to work with employees who have medical conditions and who request a reasonable accommodation," Andrea G. Baran, the EEOC’s Regional Attorney in St. Louis, said in a statement. "The first choice should always be to find a way to keep employees working or to get them back to work as quickly as possible. Abruptly firing workers based on disability will frequently run afoul of the law."
EEOC is responsible for enforcing federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination. The St. Louis District Office oversees Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and a portion of southern Illinois.