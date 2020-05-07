Locally owned Fox Cleaners is donating free laundry service and uniform dry cleaning to all health care workers and first responders through May 31.
The company, which has five locations in Tulsa and Jenks, is offering only pick-up and delivery to limit COVID-19 exposure.
The complimentary wash-and-fold laundry services are being offered to any frontline health care worker, police officer, firefighter or EMT with a valid ID. The service includes up to 20 pounds a week of laundry — sorted, washed, dried and folded — and the cleaning and pressing of all uniforms.
Persons who want to sign up for the free service can call Fox Cleaners at 918-973-4FOX or go to foxcleaners.com/first-responders. To set up pick-up and delivery, customers may go to foxcleaners.com/pick-up-delivery.