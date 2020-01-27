Switchgrass Holdings, LLC has completed Burger King of Tomorrow image remodels at two locations: 7939 E. 41st St. and 10728 E. 81st St.
A Tulsa-based franchisee of Burger King restaurants, Switchgrass Holdings is owner-operator of 29 Burger Kings in Oklahoma.
The remodels include easy-to-navigate digital menu boards to improve order accuracy and speed of service, as well as updated common areas that include new restrooms, flooring and freshly paved parking lots.
In addition, the buildings have been updated to the Garden Grill layout and design featuring community style tables and booths, modern fixtures, LED lighting, wood accents and new wall décor with suspended trellis ceiling platforms. The remodels also include improved landscaping.
Switchgrass Holdings is updating many of its locations and developing several new Burger King restaurants across the state.