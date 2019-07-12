AT&T announced this week that many customers will see automatic fraud blocking and suspected spam-call alerts added to their service for free.
New AT&T Mobility consumer lines will come with the anti-robocall service, according to a Tuesday news release. The company said “millions of existing AT&T customers” will see the service added in the coming months.
According to the company, its expanded Call Protect service was made possible by a June ruling at the FCC clarifying that cellphone providers can offer call-blocking tools on an “opt out” basis.
Customers can opt out of the service through MyAT&T app or online.
Customers with suspected spam alerts will be notified by text message when the blocking service is added, the news release states.
Call Protect is already available to AT&T customers through a free smartphone app, with premium features that cost extra.
“AT&T has been working hard to reduce unwanted robocalls. We will continue the fight through call authentication — verifying that callers are not faking their phone numbers — and many other tools,” the news release states.