Jenks-based Gateway First Bank opened 34 new mortgage centers in 2019 to meet demand from local communities for home financing, the company announced.
Licensed in 40 states, Gateway First Bank now has more than 160 mortgage centers across the country.
"We are outperforming our competition and delivering for our clients faster than ever," Stephen Curry, chairman and CEO of Gateway, said in a statement. "Our momentum is a testament to our team members’ persistent focus on hard work. I look forward to seeing Gateway continue to expand our footprint across the nation for our clients and the success of all of our team members.”
Gateway recently was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s 5,000 fastest-growing companies.