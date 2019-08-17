Business opportunities related to a Gilcrease Expressway project will be discussed in Tulsa next week.
A presentation on Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) outreach will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudisill Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.
DBE is a U.S. Department of Transportation program designed to address discrimination in federally-assisted highway, transit, airport and highway safety financial assistance transportation contracting markets nationwide. The primary remedial goal and objective of the DBE program is to level the playing field by providing small businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals a fair opportunity to compete for federally funded transportation contracts.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority last month awarded a nearly $261 million contract for construction and financing of the west leg of the Gilcrease Expressway. The contract went to a partnership involving AECOM, an engineering and construction firm based in Los Angeles, and Duit Construction Co., based in Edmond.
The project consists of construction of 5 miles of new, four-lane highway beginning where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of West 51st Street and ends just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street.
Work is expected to start by the end of the year and be completed in February 2022. The toll road will include a bridge over the Arkansas River.
Potential DBE participants must qualify and sign up through the Oklahoma Department of Transporation’s Civil Rights Division. At least 10% of the construction contracts, $26.1 million in this instance, must be paid to DBEs, said Joe Echelle, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority assistant executive director of maintenance, engineering and construction.
“We usually try to exceed the goal,” he said. “Very rarely in Oklahoma do we come under the goal.”
The DBE program started in 1980 as a minority/women’s business enterprise program established by regulation under the authority of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes that apply to Department of Transportation financial assistance programs.
Topics discussed Monday will include the project scope, DBE opportunities and DBE registration. Available DBE contracts could range from trucking to paving to concrete work, Echelle said.
“It’s a good job for a lot of folks,” he said. “We just want to make sure we try to get in touch with all the locals we can. Local participation in a project is the best way.”
