Targeting economic development for north Tulsa, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and city of Tulsa are presenting a welcome wagon loaded with incentives for Peoria-Mohawk Business Park.
Muncie Power Products Inc. became the first tenant in the roughly 120-acre park when the company announced in February that it was investing in a new 300,000-square-foot facility.
But with about 80 acres left to develop in the park, located at Peoria Avenue and 36th Street North, the public and private partners are eager to expand the footprint. In information released Tuesday, GKFF and the city outlined an incentive package that includes free land within three miles of downtown, $10 million in public infrastructure across the entire property, up to $5,000 (per employee) in dedicated job training, transitional housing options, charitable fund matching and below-market financing.
"Our goal with Peoria-Mohawk is to continue building economic opportunity in and for north Tulsa," Josh Miller, program officer at GKFF, said in a statement. "We want businesses that locate here to provide high-quality employment opportunities as well as become civically engaged. We hope companies are attracted to this effort because it's more than just your typical economic development project, but rather a chance to drive positive change and become integrated within a community."
GKFF in late 2018 generated global buzz when it launched Tulsa Remote, which offered people $10,000 to relocate to the city for one year. That program has lured 70 new workers to the city, and the next round of applications begins this fall, Miller said.
GKFF would like to build the same kind of excitement for Peoria-Mohawk Business Park. The goal is to create at least 1,000 jobs, which, based on the prospects thus far, would mean an additional two to three companies, Miller said.
"Peoria-Mohawk Business Park is an essential component to the continued growth of north Tulsa due to its sustainability, workforce training and accessibility," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "Tulsa's high quality of life and low cost of living make it the perfect place for growing companies and employees to thrive. We look forward to welcoming new businesses to be a part of our community's incredible momentum."
GKFF is donating the park's land, and site development will cost about $10 million and be paid for by Vision Tulsa, a sales tax renewal package OK’d by Tulsa voters in 2016. The city also will develop a tax increment financing (TIF) district to allow for additional investment and redevelopment in the north Tulsa.
Companies in Peoria-Mohawk also will be eligible for Opportunity Zone and New Markets Tax Credits investments and payroll rebates, and they will have free dedicated job training courtesy of Tulsa Community WorkAdvance and Tulsa Technology Center ($5,000 per employee value). Opportunities will exist to provide housing for key employees during their transition to Tulsa, and companies also will receive a mutually agreeable matching fund from GKFF and advisement assistance for charitable contributions to the most effective Tulsa nonprofit organizations.
"As the home of Peoria-Mohawk Business Park, north Tulsa is a community filled with endless opportunities for companies and their employees," Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming new businesses who are eager to make a lasting difference in the future by working with us to continue the growth of District 1 and our great city."
Development partners stress that corporations for Peoria-Mohawk Business Park should be committed to hiring a diverse workforce while promoting a corporate culture that encourages civic engagement and supports the community. The businesses also should be involved in a sustainable long-term industry, have strong financial standing and place priority on internal promotion and paying employees a competitive living wage.