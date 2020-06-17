Hyatt Hotel (copy)

The Hyatt Hotel is pictured in downtown Tulsa. President Donald Trump’s visit to Tulsa for a campaign rally this weekend is expected to provide a boost to a hospitality industry that has been slumping for months because of the impact of the coronavirus. Tulsa World file

President Donald Trump’s visit to Tulsa this weekend will provide a welcome boost to a hospitality industry that has been slumping for months because of the impact of the coronavirus, a local hotel executive said.

“I think everybody downtown is completely sold out,” said James Cunningham, general manager of the Hyatt Regency Tulsa and president of the Metro Tulsa Hotel and Lodging Association. “Downtown is packed.”

Although many people coming for the political rally will be from Oklahoma and surrounding portions of Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas, some will be traveling as far as 1,000 miles to get a glimpse of the president, Cunningham said.

“It’s a big deal,” Cunningham said. “We’re super excited about it. Good compression is what we call it in the industry. It’s feeding from downtown out.”

“It’s definitely good for tourism from Tulsa. Every time people come from Tulsa who have never been here, it’s all about showing them a great time, showing them the good restaurants and having them enjoy our hotels and experience our hospitality.”

Among the Central Business District’s hotels sold out is the roughly 450-room Hyatt Regency Tulsa, which sits only blocks away from the BOK Center, where Trump’s political rally is scheduled Saturday night.

“A lot of people are taking advantage of the Gathering Place because it’s free,” said Larry Martin, regional director of sales and marketing of Aimbridge Hospitality, which manages the Hyatt. “People are tight on money right now.

“People are tight on money right now. They are coming up and checking Tulsa out and staying the weekend. This week looks great.”

Michelle Hartman is human resources director for SJS Hospitality, which has a number of hotels in the area, including three downtown.

“It’s been picking up the closer we get to the date because there was a lot of uncertainty at first,” Hartman said. “…Now, in the last couple of days, we’ve seen a significant pick-up in reservations for the weekend.”

“Political beliefs aside, we all need to be welcoming and showcase Tulsa because it reflects poorly on Tulsa if our city has a bad attitude on anybody coming to visit. It’s a big deal to have the President visit your city. So we all need to show Tulsa hospitality no matter what.”

Worries over the spread of COVID-19 depressed the travel industry, pushing occupancy rates into the single digits in many parts of the country, including Tulsa.

“We’re super excited about it,” Martin said of the president’s visit. “I know there’s a lot of controversy due to the COVID, but certainly from a business standpoint, we’re very happy to have the business.

“A lot of hotels have been struggling and having to lower the rates. We’re all operating on limited staffing. But it is starting to tick back up. April was bad. May was a little better and June is a little better. But I really think it’s going to be well into ‘21 before we get even back in the black really.”

SJS’s downtown portfolio includes the Hotel Indigo.

“It’s really nice to have the business,” Hartman said. “Nobody really knows for sure, as far as the virus goes, if it’s a good or bad idea. Society is kind of testing the waters now. We’ve been suffering for two and a half months with very little occupancy.

“It’s nice to have a good weekend. But it’s not going to make us for the rest of the year.”

