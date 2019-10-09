Goodwill Industries of Tulsa will hold a career fair from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Goodwill Edgar J. Helms Center, 2740 Southwest Boulevard.
The career fair is free to attend for all job seekers. Bilingual assistance (Spanish) will be available.
"A variety of employers from the public and private sectors will be eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields," Goodwill said in a news release.
Goodwill Industries of Tulsa holds career fairs twice a year and community hiring events throughout the year "to ensure that job seekers, such as the underemployed, can always receive assistance overcoming their challenges to finding work that provides the monetary support and meaning every Tulsan hopes to attain," it said.
Goodwill keeps a running list of the employers who plan to participate at the career fair on its website, goodwilltulsa.org/careerfair.