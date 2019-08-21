Smitten by a new location for his company in the historic Philcade Building, a Triumph Aerospace Structures executive said Wednesday the firm is looking forward to a bright future downtown.
Emphasize bright.
“It couldn’t be better,” Executive Vice President Pete Wick said. “… The team, when I walked around, were delighted to have natural sunlight at long last after having worked in the deep and dark caves of the factories that they’ve been residing in all these years. Frankly, this is a wonderful location and a very, very special building.”
Wednesday, the aerospace group trumpeted its relocation of 85 employees to the Philcade, 501 S. Boston Ave. Workers moving to the new offices from 3330 N. Mingo Road represent engineering, product support, supply chain, quality and contracts.
“The opening of this office marks a really important transition point for our aerostructures business as we conclude the production of some of our legacy programs and now turn our attention to developing and creating new opportunities to secure our future,” Wick said.
Downtown workers will support Triumph’s Technology and Engineering Center in Arlington, Texas, in the development of new programs and products, as well as continuing to support the existing Gulfstream G280 and G650 engineering and support contracts.
Triumph recently announced that its aerospace structures business will provide engineering services for Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. in support of the design and development of the Mitsubishi SpaceJet M100. The contract leverages Triumph’s core structural engineering resources to provide airframe design and analysis support for the aircraft’s development as it relates to wing optimization and access to advanced material technology.
Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Triumph Group Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.
“These are not your grandma’s aerospace engineers that are going to be working here,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “The work that they are going to be doing here is the most cutting-edge aerospace work that’s being done anywhere in the world, and they are going to be doing it here in Tulsa creating new jobs. I’m so thankful to the team at Triumph for choosing Tulsa to make that kind of investment and believing in our community in this way.”
Triumph will occupy about 16,240 square feet in the Philcade, which was completed in 1931. Celebrated for its interior artwork, architectural design and role in the city’s oil history, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986. The skyscraper is owned by Price Family Properties, whose chairman is Stuart Price.
“One person I’m very grateful to is Stuart Price and Price Family Properties for taking this historic building and really saving it and making it accessible for a whole new generation of innovators in our city,” Bynum said.
The state of Oklahoma employs about 120,000 people in the aviation and aerospace sector, which is about a $27 billion industry in the state, Gov. Kevin Stitt said.
“Being a pilot, myself, I am so proud of Oklahoma’s innovation and leadership in the aviation and aerospace industry,” he said.
Stitt noted Wednesday that in his inaugural address “… my administration would always be committed to bringing Oklahoma to the world and bringing the world back to Oklahoma. A company like Triumph coming here to Oklahoma, and Tulsa specifically, we’re so happy. We’re so proud. We know you’re going to continue to expand. So this is just the beginning.”
The aviation-aerospace sector employs more than 20,000 people in Tulsa and boasts a direct economic impact of $1.8 billion annually, said Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
“Since the earliest days of our city, we’ve been known … for our excellence in aviation innovation,” he said. “This helps take us to the next level. Triumph certainly will be a significant contributor to that impact.”