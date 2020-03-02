What is Oklahoma Works Together? (copy)

Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma secretary of commerce and workforce development, is pictured in October. Mike Simons/Tulsa World file

 MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

The Oklahoma Governor's Minority Business Council (GMBC) on Thursday will host its second Spark Event, a series of meet-and-greet events for minority business owners across the state.

It will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Skyroom at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa. Designed to bring together minority business owners from across the state, the event is sponsored by the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Utopia Genetics, DBG Construction LLC, Omega Investments LLC and Dobson Technologies.

The GMBC was established in March 2019 by Gov. Kevin Stitt and Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma secretary of commerce and workforce development, to help make Oklahoma a more inclusive and attractive business environment for people of all ethnicities and backgrounds. The council is the first of its kind in Oklahoma history.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

"Part of becoming a Top Ten state is ensuring that our state welcomes and seeks input from every entrepreneur, innovator and business owner, regardless of ethnicity or background," Stitt said in a statement.

"The purpose of this council is to discuss how Oklahoma can play a role in helping every person have access to opportunities for growth and job creation in a modern economy and remove barriers that are unnecessarily holding back the best talent in our state.”

Spark attendees will discuss how to better provide opportunities for minority entrepreneurs and businesses. Organizers also will highlight  Native American-owned businesses on historic Route 66.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags