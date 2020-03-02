The Oklahoma Governor's Minority Business Council (GMBC) on Thursday will host its second Spark Event, a series of meet-and-greet events for minority business owners across the state.
It will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Skyroom at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa. Designed to bring together minority business owners from across the state, the event is sponsored by the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Utopia Genetics, DBG Construction LLC, Omega Investments LLC and Dobson Technologies.
The GMBC was established in March 2019 by Gov. Kevin Stitt and Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma secretary of commerce and workforce development, to help make Oklahoma a more inclusive and attractive business environment for people of all ethnicities and backgrounds. The council is the first of its kind in Oklahoma history.
"Part of becoming a Top Ten state is ensuring that our state welcomes and seeks input from every entrepreneur, innovator and business owner, regardless of ethnicity or background," Stitt said in a statement.
"The purpose of this council is to discuss how Oklahoma can play a role in helping every person have access to opportunities for growth and job creation in a modern economy and remove barriers that are unnecessarily holding back the best talent in our state.”
Spark attendees will discuss how to better provide opportunities for minority entrepreneurs and businesses. Organizers also will highlight Native American-owned businesses on historic Route 66.