Diana Patterson contends the greatest allure of Grand Lake, particularly the south end, lies not with the length of the shoreline or the size of the bass.
Instead, it is the vibe.
“When people know they can get into their car on a Friday and talk about all the crap that has happened all week, by the time they get to Grand Lake, they are ready to play,” says Patterson, a McGraw Realtors agent based in Langley, about 65 miles northeast of Tulsa. “That’s basically what we have, people coming here just to get away from work. It’s just laid-back.
“I’ve had clients that say we’ve saved all this money and it’s sitting in a fund. We want to enjoy our money. So they will pay cash and say, ‘This is what we want to do.’ ”
Plenty of folks seem to be doing just that.
Close to half of Oklahoma’s lake home market value can be found on Grand Lake, according to a fall 2019 market report released by Alabama-based Lake Homes Realty LLC. Grand Lake has 44.8% of the home market ($201.88 million), ahead of second-place Lake Texoma (14.5%) and third-place Lake Eufaula (14.4%).
The most expensive lake homes in Oklahoma also can be found on Grand Lake, where the average is $474,572, ahead of Skiatook Lake ($382,683) and Claremore Lake ($367,647), according to the report. Of the 28 million-dollar lake listings in the state, Grand Lake has 25, the report claims. The top metro area outside Oklahoma that searches for lake property in the state is Dallas-Fort Worth.
With 46,500 surface acres, Grand Lake has 1,300 miles of shoreline.
In real estate for the past 13 years, Patterson normally sells about 20 homes a year.
“We’re a little town surrounded by rural America,” she says of Langley, which sits across the Pensacola Dam from Disney. “Then we have Grand Lake sitting out there, which is like a diamond in the rough. So all the homes that surround that lake are owned by people who, most of the time, are wealthy.”
Harry Cole’s family began vacationing at Grand Lake in 1949, and he remembers spending summers there when he was a teenager and in college at Kansas State University. A decorated Vietnam War veteran who served in the Air Force, he returned to Oklahoma in 1996 to build Dripping Springs Yacht Club, which sells primarily gas and beer at the lake.
“It keeps getting bigger,” he says. “It’s just a beautiful lake.
“It’s so big there is something going on all the time. It’s a great place to spend a summer. That’s why I came back.”
A retired executive from a heat exchanger company, Phil Snodgrass lives in Owasso but travels to Grand Lake three to four times a week. He and his wife, Debbie, own a house at Dripping Springs, one of the busiest parts of the lake.
“The friends at the lake are unique,” Phil says. “Everybody knows your neighborhood intimately and would do anything in the world to help each other out.
“It’s different than living in a subdivision in Owasso or Tulsa. You really get to know these people. That’s a big plus for us. It provides a really nice social life.”
He owns a bass boat for fishing and a pontoon boat to entertain family and his three grandchildren.
“They love the lake. They love the water. That’s one of my biggest joys is to bring the kids and grandkids up there because it’s so much fun.”
The John McMahon family, whose Tulsa business roots are in oil and gas, have frolicked on a 17-acre property on south Grand Lake since 1955. He grew up with six siblings, climbing trees and water skiing and exploring the expanse below the dam.
“It’s a jewel of Oklahoma, it really is,” he says. “There are so many people, I think, that have the wrong impression of Grand Lake. They say it’s too commercialized, that there are too many boats.
“But it’s a huge lake, and a lot of it’s deep water. It was a big part of all of our lives, my siblings and our kids.”
The McMahon spread contains a three-slip dock, 1,652 feet of shoreline and more than 6,200 square feet of living space, including a primary residence, guest house and caretaker’s quarters. But after serving the family for more than six decades, it has been placed on the market for $2.75 million.
“I would love to see another two or three come in here and share this property,” McMahon says. “We have deer during the winter. You can drive in and there will be a bald eagle in that tree. I’m spoiled. I really am. It’s an hour door-to-door.
“For me to come up and fish for two and a half or three hours and turn around and go home, it’s not a big deal. Disney’s easy. Yes, most of the value for lake property is on Grand Lake. But to me, it’s an investment that’s going to pay off in the long run. It’s a good investment.”