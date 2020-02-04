Del Taco Restaurants, the nation's second-leading, quick-service restaurant for Mexican food, will hold at grand opening Feb. 11 for its newest Oklahoma location at 9637 E. 71st St. in Tulsa.
The company will give away a year supply of its namesake product, the Del Taco, to the first 100 guests who visit the store’s dining room, beginning at 10 a.m. These winners will be inducted into Del Taco’s new exclusive club, the Free Taco Society, and will receive two free Del Tacos every week for one year through the Del App.
"Del Taco has built a loyal following across Oklahoma over the years by offering an unbeatable combination of fresh food, served fast and at a tremendous value," Barry Westrum, chief marketing officer at Del Taco, said in a statement. "The Del Taco is our best-selling taco, made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, and we wanted to do something special for the local Tulsa community by offering 100 guests the chance to win free tacos for a year."
Del Taco has more than 580 locations across 14 states. It offers tacos, burritos, quesadillas and beverages, as well as a breakfast menu that includes scramble eggs, hash brown sticks and coffee.