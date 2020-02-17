Family Dollar has scheduled a renovated store's grand reopening for Feb. 29.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 401 S. Utica Ave.
The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers that day will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
The refurbished store will include Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.