For the second time in three years, the Grand River Dam Authority has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability.
It comes from the American Public Power Association (APPA), a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.
APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability tracker service and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) for all types of electric utilities.
“Community-owned public power utilities have an excellent record when it comes to reliability,” the association’s Senior Director of Energy and Environmental Services Alex Hofmann said in a statement. "These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities."
GRDA received the recognition primarily for its reliability record among its distribution customers in the MidAmerica Industrial Park between Chouteau and Pryor. Based on EIA data, GRDA ranks in the top 25% of utilities for System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI). GRDA also received this recognition in 2018. In April 2019, APPA also designated GRDA as a platinum level Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) utility.
"GRDA is proud to receive this recognition from APPA," GRDA CEO Dan Sullivan said in a statement. "It reflects well on the efforts of our team to maintain reliability. It also reflects on the commitment GRDA has made to our customers and the standard that public power sets across the country."
GRDA is Oklahoma is state-owned electric utility, funded by revenues from electric and water sales.