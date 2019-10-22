A New York credit rating agency has affirmed the Grand River Dam Authority's A-plus stable rating.
In rating the GRDA, Fitch Ratings noted the GRDA's "continued strong financial performance and its very low operating costs."
Headquartered in Vinita, GRDA is a state-owned electric utility funded funded by electric and water sales.
"We were very pleased to receive this rating affirmation from Fitch," GRDA President and CEO Dan Sullivan said in a statement. "For GRDA, it is a reflection of all the efforts of our board, management and staff in recent years to keep efficiency as a primary goal. It also reflects the strong and beneficial partnerships we have with our customers."
GRDA currently maintains the highest credit ratings in its history from the "big three" credit rating agencies: Fitch, Moody's Investor Service and Standard & Poor's.