The Grand River Dam Authority will expand its presence in the Chouteau area by building about a $14 million administration center there.
The move coincides with GRDA's agreeing in December to a $1.5 million sale of its current Vinita headquarters to Home of Hope, Inc., a Vinita-based nonprofit that helps the developmentally disabled.
Construction is set to begin in the summer or fall and last about 18 months, said John Wiscaver, GRDA's executive vice president of strategic communications.
"We started taking a look at our facilities and the reality is, from an employee standpoint, we have spread our resources over multiple locations over the last many years," he said. "You're taking about a facility that's in great shape and great condition but really doesn't work for us, anymore.
"But at the same time, we were taking a hard look at what the best solution was for this and became aware of an entity that was looking for something and had expressed some potential interest in that facility. We feel that it's a win-win …"
Founded in 1935, GRDA was created to control, develop and maintain the Grand River waterway. The agency was designed to be self-funding from the sales of electricity and water.
GRDA will be moving its headquarters to an area that already houses the Grand River Energy Center. In 2017, the agency built a $500 million power generation plant there in a partnership with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.
Also on site is a recently built parking garage, fencing and a 24/7 GRDA law enforcement presence.
GRDA has worked out of its current building in Vinita since 1964. The structure was renovated in 1979 and 1991, Wiscaver said.
"What made this work so well is that we had these grounds that we already own," he said. "So we didn't have to go out and acquire new property."
"We just want to build a facility that meets our needs and allows us to consolidate some things. When we were looking at options, this seemed to make the most sense."