A landmark property off the Broken Arrow Expressway is up for sale, owner Griffin Communications has announced.
CBRE is marketing the KVOO radio station building at 4590 E. 29th St. It features a 17,789-square-foot building on just more than two acres.
“This building offers a unique opportunity in midtown Tulsa,” Dwayne Flynn, first vice president at CBRE, said in a statement. “Although the property is currently configured with office areas and several broadcasting and equipment rooms, it could be restructured for full use as general office space allowing an occupier to be centrally located, just minutes from downtown, Cherry (15th) Street and a host of shopping and entertainment.”
Built in 1985, the building has ample parking, a granite exterior and significant visibility to the Broken Arrow Expressway.
Over the next few months, KVOO will be moving from the venue to the KOTV building, 303 N. Boston Ave., to consolidate operations with the Griffin-owned television station, a CBRE spokeswoman said.
