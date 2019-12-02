OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma’s slowing oil and gas industry experienced its first large-scale layoff in 2019 today.

Halliburton Energy Services Inc. informed the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development it closed the company’s office in El Reno, eliminating about 800 jobs.

Bill Hancock, the state office’s employer workforce services and state rapid response coordinator, provided a copy of a letter Halliburton sent the same day.

Hancock said Monday he hadn’t been able to reach anyone with Halliburton to obtain any additional information.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

