CATOOSA — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa will hold a career fair Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 2-6 p.m. inside the Grand Hall of the Cherokees, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa. The event is open to the public.
"From our award-winning hotel to iconic restaurants, several hourly and salary positions are available throughout Hard Rock Tulsa, including food and beverage, gaming, valet, hotel and more," according to a news release.
In 2019, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa was recognized with the AAA Four-Diamond Rating, one of the travel industry’s most coveted distinctions, for the third year in a row, the release said.
The entertainment destination also won seven of Tulsa World’s 2018 Best in the World accolades for Best Casino, Best Hotel, Best Casino Dining, Best Buffet, Best Small Entertainment Venue, Best Banquet Facility and Best Wedding Venue.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; matching 401(k) plan, paid vacation and sick leave, and other benefits.
A full list of open positions can be found at JobsThatRock.com.
For more information, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.