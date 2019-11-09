Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa will hold a career fair from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday inside the Sequoyah Convention Center.
The event is open to the public.
“Hourly and salary positions are available throughout the award-winning resort, including food and beverage, gaming, valet, hotel and more, according to a news release.
Positions start at $11 an hour and up, following an hourly wage increase for Cherokee Nation Businesses that went into effect earlier this month, the release said.
“The holiday season is a busy time for Hard Rock Tulsa,” said Jason Darrow, senior food and beverage manager. “We’re excited to add more positions to our team that will allow us to continue providing the rock-star service that our guests have come to expect from us.”
In 2019, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa was recognized with the AAA Four Diamond Rating, one of the travel industry’s most coveted distinctions, for the third year in a row. The casino also won a record eight of Tulsa World’s 2019 Best in the World accolades for Best Casino, Best Hotel, Best Buffet, Best Chef, Best Small Entertainment Venue, Best Golf Course, Best Banquet Facility and Best Wedding Venue.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; a matching 401(k) plan; paid vacation and sick leave; and many other benefits.
A full list of open positions can be found at JobsThatRock.com. For more information, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.