Riddled by the angst and confinement that accompany a pandemic, Americans are eager to hit the road for the Fourth of July weekend and the rest of the summer, according to AAA Oklahoma.
Transportation by personal vehicle will account for 97% of travel in the third quarter, up from an average of 87% over the past five years, said Mark Madeja, public and government affairs senior specialist for AAA Oklahoma.
"To no one's surprise, road trips are going to be the big, popular event this year," Madeja said by phone. "We're all stir crazy. Everybody wants to get out of the house and go somewhere else. Getting in the car is going to be the safest way to do it and the most comfortable."
Based on economic indicators and state re-openings, AAA forecasts 700 million trips this summer. That number is down nearly 15% compared to last July through September and is the first decline in summer travel since 2009.
Air travel is off by about 74%, with rail, cruise ship and bus travel sliding by 86%. While COVID-19 has prompted the cancellation of an estimated 150 million persons’ trips planned for summer, AAA booking trends show Americans are making travel plans, though cautiously and more spur-of-the-moment.
"Many of those are going to be of shorter duration," Madeja said. "We're going to see people taking more long weekends."
Denver is the most popular destination, followed by Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle and Phoenix.
"What we think we're seeing are people looking for places where they can go and be outdoors, being out in a great expanse but still being able to do the social distancing and see some different things," Madeja said.
AAA expects the national gas price to average near $2.25 per gallon for the third quarter, a 15% decline from the $2.66 average last summer. It represents the cheapest summer for filling up since 2016.
"For those who were not financially turned upside-down by this tragedy, there seems to be some pent-up demand," Madeja said. "People have some disposable and discretionary income, gas is in really good shape. But you're going to have to pack your patience out there because the roads are going to be crowded."