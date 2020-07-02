Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WAGONER...NORTHWESTERN MUSKOGEE...NORTHEASTERN OKMULGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT... AT 219 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 4 MILES SOUTH OF COWETA TO 3 MILES NORTHWEST OF OKMULGEE. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTH AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... OKMULGEE... WAGONER... BIXBY... JENKS... GLENPOOL... COWETA... HASKELL... MORRIS... BEGGS... PORTER... TAFT... BOYNTON... GRAYSON... TULLAHASSEE... PRESTON... STONEBLUFF... BALD HILL... ONETA...