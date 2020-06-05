...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP AROUND 105 DEGREES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FOR THE HEAT ADVISORY, UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING AND
AGAIN ON SATURDAY FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
Historic buildings on Greenwood, the Historic Black Wall Street, house new businesses in Tulsa on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. The Historic Greenwood District and east Tulsa have been added as programs of the the Oklahoma Main Street Center. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Historic Greenwood District and east Tulsa have been added as programs of the Oklahoma Main Street Center.
Announced Friday, the areas join two other designated Main Street programs in Tulsa: Kendall Whittier and Tulsa Route 66. Stockyards City Main Street in Oklahoma City is the fifth, and oldest, urban program in the state.
The Main Street Program is a comprehensive revitalization effort that provides communities tools to improve their historic central and neighborhood business district areas. It serves as the state coordinating program for Main Street America, a program of the National Main Street Center, Inc.
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce oversees the state Main Street Program.
“The addition of these programs in Tulsa further the Oklahoma Main Street Center’s new UrbanMain initiative to build upon and strengthen not only our rural areas but our cities, as well,” Buffy Hughes, Oklahoma Main Street director, said in a statement.
“Our urban areas come with their own unique issues and concerns and through this National Main Street endeavor, we hope to provide more targeted resources. We look forward to a bright future together as we build on what has been, showcase what is and explore what is yet to come.”
As part of the Main Street Center’s UrbanMain program, areas will receive training and technical assistance for preservation-based commercial district revitalization, as well as specialized training for urban districts that includes security, transportation and gentrification. They also will receive leadership training for their program directors and board of directors, as well as training in the nationally recognized Four-Point Main Street approach of organization, promotion, design and economic vitality, Hughes said.
The city of Tulsa had been working on Main Street applications and plans to create Destination Districts in the Greenwood District and in the east Tulsa neighborhood around 21st Street and Garnett Road, commonly known as the International District.
Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for 40 years. Today, it is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and rural and urban communities that share a desire to build stronger districts through preservation-based economic development.
According to latest figures, Oklahoma Main Street communities have generated more than $1.8 billion in total public and private reinvestment, created nearly 20,000 new jobs and helped in the development of more than 5,700 new or expanded small businesses.
Next year, the city will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The tragedy wiped out the African American business district that stretched along Greenwood Avenue from the Santa Fe Railroad tracks as far north as Pine Street. Obliterated by white mobs, Black Wall Street rebuilt itself and reached its peak following World War II, only to begin a gradual decline.
