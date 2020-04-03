Oklahoma City-based crafts and home decor retailer Hobby Lobby temporarily closed stores nationwide and furloughed most of its employees Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the chain announced in a news release.
The business will suspend emergency leave pay and paid time off to allow furloughed employees to take advantage of state and federal unemployment benefits. Employees reportedly will retain benefits through May 1.
"We are prepared to reopen our stores in a responsible way when the current situation improves, and look forward to welcoming our valued customers back to our stores," the chain said in a news release.
"Until then, we pray for those affected by the virus, protection for the health care professionals caring for the sick, economic security for all impacted businesses and employees, and wisdom for our leaders."
The decision to close the stores indefinitely came after authorities in two regions with stay-at-home orders had Hobby Lobby locations closed, The Associated Press reported.
Hobby Lobby officials initially resisted efforts to close their stores, saying its sale of fabric was essential. A team enforcing a shelter-in-place order in Denver, Colorado, issued citations to Hobby Lobby stores there, and on Thursday, deputies in Dallas County, Texas, served Hobby Lobby with a cease-and-desist order warning that if they didn't close, they would be found in violation of the county's order closing all nonessential businesses.