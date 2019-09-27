A Holdenville equipment appraisal service on Tuesday will move its headquarters from Holdenville to the Beacon Building, 406 S. Boulder Ave.
Hammond & Company of Oklahoma, formerly located in a small office above a bank, will move into a 700-square-foot space and employ three people, Principal Mark E. Hammond Sr. said in an email.
The company provides asset valuations of equipment used in construction, manufacturing and health care. It moved to Tulsa to encourage new business ventures, Hammond said.
"Our service is very unique and our plans are to work with community agencies in developing a local workforce," he said. "This type of service will give insights into the value of a process or equipment which will provide practical experience which can be used in a variety of professions."