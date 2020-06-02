HollyFrontier has approved a plan to convert its Cheyenne, Wyoming, refinery to renewable diesel production and build a pre-treatment unit located at the Artesia, New Mexico, refinery.
HollyFrontier is based in Dallas and has a refinery in Tulsa.
Including the previously announced renewable diesel unit at the Artesia refinery, HollyFrontier is expected to have a combined capacity to produce over 200 million gallons per year of renewable diesel and pre-treat more than 80% of its feedstock. HollyFrontier expects to invest between $650-$750 million in its renewables business, with an expected aggregate internal rate of return of 20%-30%.