Two local companies partnered Monday to assist families adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
HollyFrontier, which operates a refinery in Tulsa, conducted a volunteer takeover of all Tulsa Kitchens Unite sites to distribute more than 5,000 free, prepared meals representing 1,200 families in need.
Also handed out were 1,200 QuikTrip cards valued at $10 each.
"We wanted to do something impactful for the community." said Christopher Azbell of HollyFrontier. "We wanted to make sure if we got involved in a project that it was actually going to be beneficial. It wasn't going to be, `Hey, look. There's corporate America doing something.'"
Ten sites distributed food and cards Monday, Azbell said. He and other HollyFrontier volunteers were at the Eugene Field Elementary School venue, 2249 S. Phoenix Ave., where cars lined up early to receive the donations.
Organized by Tulsa Kitchens Unite, Hunger Free Oklahoma local restaurants to give free meals to families, while keeping local kitchens open and workers paid during the pandemic. Throughout this time, they have been distributing 32,100 meals per week.
"We are grateful to HollyFrontier and QuikTrip for their support of Tulsa Kitchens Unite and of families struggling due to this crisis," Chris Bernard, executive director of Hunger Free Oklahoma, said in a statement. "A challenge like COVID-19 takes the whole community to address it, and we are lucky to have HollyFrontier and QuikTrip as members of this community."
Skipp Kistler is vice president and refinery manager of operations in Tulsa.
“HollyFrontier Tulsa recognizes the significance of coming together to lend a helping hand, especially when our neighbors need it most," Kistler said in a statement. "We are honored to be able to help our community and are thankful to our employees who are volunteering to help make this effort possible."
A QuikTrip sits right across the street from Eugene Field Elementary, and HollyFrontier is less than a mile away from the school.
"It's critically important because it shows that we're not just talking about caring about families, we're actually caring for them," Angela Callahan, Eugene Field principal, said of the companies' help. "Until you meet those physical needs, it's just talk."
"Every neighborhood has been affected, I'm sure of that. There are certain quadrants in the city where digital access has been very different. That has affected learning. Food is a critical issue, which is why you are seeing such great attendance in some of our more at-risk neighborhoods."