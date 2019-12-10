Mike Fournier of The Sonrise Cos. in Broken Arrow has taken over as the 2020 president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa.
He assumed the head of the 1,000-member trade organization during a recent installation gala. Jeff Starkweather of Epic Custom Homes was elected vice president/treasurer, and Lora Phillips, HBA life member, was elected vice president/secretary.
In addition to the installation of new senior officers, The Spirit Award, the Association’s highest honor, was given to Barry Helms of Renovations by Helms. Ryan Farabough of Farabough Homes was named 2019 Builder of the Year, and Peter Grant of Grant Homes Remodel & Restoration was named 2019 Remodeler of the Year.
Carrie DeWeese of Chinowth & Cohen was named 2019 Associate of the Year. Becky Orr of McGraw Realtors received the 2019 Spike Award, which distinguishes members for outstanding association recruitment and retention efforts. Keelyn Elliot of 918 Interiors received the Young Leader of the Year Award, and the Philanthropist of the Year awards went to Joe Robson of Robson Cos. and Rodger Tucker of Cobblestone Homes.
Earlier this year, the Don Herrington Memorial Award, which honors a past member’s commitment to the association, was presented to Ed Schermerhorn of Schermerhorn Development. Rita Boggs of Charter Title & Escrow took home the Frank Sanders Award for her longterm dedication to the HBA as an associate member.