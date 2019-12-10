Mike Fournier, of The Sonrise Companies in Broken Arrow, has taken over as 2020 president of the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Tulsa.
He assumed the head of the 1,000-member trade organization during a recent installation gala. Jeff Starkweather, of Epic Custom Homes, was elected vice-president/treasurer, and Lora Phillips, HBA life member, was elected vice-president/secretary.
In addition to the installation of new senior officers, The Spirit Award, the Association's highest honor, was given to Barry Helms, of Renovations by Helms. Ryan Farabough of Farabough Homes, was announced as "2019 Builder of the Year," and Peter Grant, of Grant Homes Remodel & Restoration, was named "2019 Remodeler of the Year."
Carrie DeWeese, of Chinowth & Cohen, was named “2019 Associate of the Year." Becky Orr, of McGraw Realtors, received the 2019 Spike Award, an award that distinguishes members for outstanding association recruitment and retention efforts. Keelyn Elliot, of 918 Interiors, received the "Young Leader of the Year Award," and the Philanthropist of the Year award went to Joe Robson, of Robson Companies, and Rodger Tucker, of Cobblestone Homes.
Earlier this year, the Don Herrington Memorial Award, an award honoring a past member’s commitment to the Association, was presented to Ed Schermerhorn, of Schermerhorn Development. Rita Boggs, of Charter Title & Escrow, took home the Frank Sanders Award for her longterm dedication to the HBA as an associate member.