Tulsa-area home sales plummeted almost 20% in April over the previous year, according to data released recently by the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
A total of 1,309 were sold last month compared to 1,633 in April 2019.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data. The statistics are based on residential properties in the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area, which is defined as a standard government-based area and includes Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.
New listings in April fell 26.27 percent, going from 2,707 in '19 to 1,9996 this year. Average days on market to sale went from 42.57 days for this month last year to 36.54 in April, a drop of 14.2%.