Area home sales were 5.52% higher in November than the same month a year ago.
A total of 1,300 homes were sold during the month compared to 1,232 for November 2018, according to data compiled from the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data.
Average days on market to sale dropped 18.25%, going from 49.60 days in November 2018 to 40.55 last month. The average sale price rose 8.24%, going from $171,208 to $185,311. Monthly supply of inventory fell from 5.47 to 3.84, a drop of 29.83%.