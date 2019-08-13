Area home construction for July increased 23.1 percent over the same period a year ago.
A total of 245 home were started last month, compared to 199 for July of 2018, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
For the year, home construction is up 9.98%, going from 1,572 homes in 2018 to 1,729 this year.
Tulsa had the most starts for July with 52, ahead of Broken Arrow (41), Bixby (25) and unincorporated Wagoner County (20).
Through the first seven months, Tulsa also led all area cities with 349 starts, 76 more than Broken Arrow and 97 more than unincorporated Wagoner County.