Tulsa-area home construction grew 12.6% in February over the same period a year ago.
A total of 267 houses were started, compared to 237 in 2019, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
Broken Arrow led February housing starts with 56, followed by Jenks (26), unincorporated Rogers County (24) and unincorporated Wagoner County (23).
During the first two months, construction on 568 area homes began, a 24.5% increase over last year and the largest total in at least a dozen years.
Broken Arrow tops area housing starts for the year with 132. Jenks is second with 56, followed by unincorporated Rogers County with 48 and unincorporated Wagoner County with 47.