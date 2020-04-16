Area home sales dipped 9.2% in March over the previous year, according to data released recently by the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
A total of 1,352 homes were sold last month compared to 1,489 in March 2019.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data. The statistics are based on residential properties in the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area, which is defined as a standard government-based area and includes Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.
The average sale price in March climbed 12.24%, going from $171,171 a year ago to $192,123 last month. Monthly inventory fell 31.25% for the month.