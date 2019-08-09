Honda of Tulsa will mark its 40th anniversary Saturday with live music, food and giveaways.

The owners, Russ Hackler and Bobby Donnell, founded Honda of Tulsa Powersports in 1979.

They have invited the public along with vendors and customers to enjoy games, food, live music, and will be giving away a Honda Scooter.

The winner will be announced Aug. 15.

The first 100 customers after 11 a.m. will receive a free meal from Big Black’s BBQ and Catfish Truck.

For more information, call the dealership at 918-744-5551.

