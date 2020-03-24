A hotel chain is offering free lodging in the United States to physicians, nurses and other medical first responders helping in the fight against COVID-19.
That offer was extended Tuesday by India-based OYO Hotels and Homes, which has 22 locations in the state and seven in Tulsa.
"All of us at OYO are grateful for the bravery and sacrifices all the medical personnel are making to save lives and stop the spread of Covid-19," Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO of the company, said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this terrible illness."
The seven Tulsa locations included in the offer are Townhouse Tulsa Airport & Fairgrounds, 6730 E. Archer St.; Hotel Tulsa Route 66 West, 5828 W. Skelly Drive; OYO Townhouse Tulsa Woodland Hills, 8338 E. 61st St.; Hotel Tulsa International Airport, 1016 N. Garnett Road; Hotel Tulsa OK I-44/Route 66, 1011 S. Garnett Road; Hotel Tulsa North Sheridan Road & Airport, 35 S. Sheridan Road; and Hotel Tulsa Airport Memorial Drive, 8333 E. Admiral Place.
OYO also has eastern Oklahoma locations in Miami, Okla., Muskogee and McAlester.
For a reservation, medical first responders should call 1-628-213-7020 (code: OYO4FIRSTRESPONDERS ). OYO will cover all costs for all those with a valid first-responder identification.