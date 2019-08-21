Tulsa is the best place to buy a home in the state, according to a new study.
UnitedStatesZipCodes.org released the 50 best and worst zip codes to buy a home in Oklahoma, and four of the top five were in Tulsa.
Based on the latest Census Bureau data for cities with a population of 60,000 or more, the rankings were determined by calculating the price-to-rent ratio.
The price-to-rent ratio is the median home value divided by the median annual rent and serves as a benchmark for understanding whether it’s better to rent or buy in an area. When home prices rise significantly faster than the local rents, the ratio will rise, indicating a possible housing bubble where it may be better to rent, according to the evaluation.
A ratio under 15 indicates that it is likely more affordable to buy, and ratio over 20 are likely better to rent.
Zip code 74130 (No. 1 at 8.0) has a slightly higher than average percentage of vacancies. It extends roughly from 46th Street North to 76th street North, reaching as far east as Yale Avenue and as far west as Turley.
Homes in that zip code were primarily built in the 1950s, and the median home value of $48,400 is low compared to the rest of the country. Other Tulsa zip codes listed in the top five also were in the northern section of town: 74126 (No. 3 at 8.2); 74115 (No. 4 at 8.5) and 74110 (No. 5 at 8.6).
A Tulsa zip code listed as the fourth-worst place to buy was 74120 (36.8). That area extends from the south roughly from East 21st Street to the OSU-Tulsa campus on the north, reaching as far west as Martin Luther King Boulevard and as far east as Utica Avenue. The median home value there is $215,700, according to the data.
Chris Zinn, who heads the Chris Zinn Group at McGraw Realtors, called the approach of the evaluation flawed.
“The average price point of the zip codes that were the best are all $50,000 or less,” he said by phone. “These are all primarily starter neighborhoods or investment neighborhoods, which is fine. But does that mean that’s the best place to buy? No, because some of those zip codes have a six- and seven-month supply of inventory.
“That means for that price range, the typical time to sell is going to be a matter of a couple of months, which means they are turning quickly, it’s a seller’s market and all is good. As your months of supply increase, the market is depressing because we just don’t have enough buyers to absorb that inventory. At that price range, that concerns me.”
Overall in Tulsa, Zinn said, the average price point is $198,000 and the supply is 3½ months.
“That indicates a very healthy, strong seller’s market when you factor in every zip code in the city,” he said. “But you get under $300,000 in price, in Tulsa, it’s a 2.6 months supply. You get over $300,000 and all of sudden, that shifts to an 8½-month supply.”
Sub-markets exist, as well, Zinn said, making some prices more palatable in different sections of the city. Also, it’s important to remember that real estate is a “long play,” he said.
“People have gotten burned all over the country because they tried to short play it,” Zinn said. “It’s a long-term investment, particularly in a market like Tulsa, where we see a 1%, 2%, maybe a 3% appreciation a year, depending upon the year and the area. In a couple of years, it’s hard to make a lot of bank unless you’ve bought really low.”
“It’s not always about the money. Sometimes, it’s more about the American dream. I want to own my little patch of dirt and my house and live here and take pride in ownership, maybe raise a family. An experienced smart Realtor can look at data points and give you some input. But there’s never a guarantee. We don’t know. Anything can happen.”
Featured video
Watch a masked bobwhite quail adopt 15 chicks he's never seen before
Read the story: Sutton Center's masked bobwhite quail 'foster dads' may prove key to species recovery