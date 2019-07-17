Area home construction was stable during the month of June.
Work on 221 homes started last month, which was three more than in June 2018, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
For the year, the start total is 1,480, which is a 7.2% increase over the first six months of last year (1,373).
Tulsa headed June starts with 59, followed by Broken Arrow (34), unincorporated Wagoner County (34) and unincorporated Rogers County (21).
The areas with the most starts for the year are Tulsa (297), Broken Arrow (233) and unincorporated Wagoner County (228).