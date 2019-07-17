Home Construction (copy)

Area home construction is up 7.2% for the year. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

Area home construction was stable during the month of June.

Work on 221 homes started last month, which was three more than in June 2018, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

For the year, the start total is 1,480, which is a 7.2% increase over the first six months of last year (1,373).

Tulsa headed June starts with 59, followed by Broken Arrow (34), unincorporated Wagoner County (34) and unincorporated Rogers County (21).

The areas with the most starts for the year are Tulsa (297), Broken Arrow (233) and unincorporated Wagoner County (228).

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags