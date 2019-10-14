Tulsa-area home construction in September climbed 53.6% over the same month a year ago.
A total of 298 houses were started in September, 104 more than the same period in 2018, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
Broken Arrow led all cities with 80 starts in September. Tulsa had 40 and unincorporated Wagoner County 29.
For the year, new construction is up about 13.2%, going from 2,051 last year to 2,351 this year. Tulsa tops year-to-date starts with 454, followed by Broken Arrow with 425 and unincorporated Wagoner County with 324.