Area home construction for August was virtually unchanged over the same month a year ago.
A total of 285 houses were started in August, four fewer than the same period in 2018, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
Broken Arrow topped starts for the month with 72, followed by Tulsa (65) and unincorporated Wagoner County (43).
For the year, home construction is up 8.2% over last year's pace.
Through eight months, 2,021 houses have been started in the area compared to 1,856 a year ago.