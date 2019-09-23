Area home construction for August was virtually unchanged over the same month a year ago.

A total of 285 houses were started in August, four fewer than the same period in 2018, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.

Broken Arrow topped starts for the month with 72, followed by Tulsa (65) and unincorporated Wagoner County (43).

For the year, home construction is up 8.2% over last year's pace.

Through eight months, 2,021 houses have been started in the area compared to 1,856 a year ago.

