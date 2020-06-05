Houston-based Contango Oil & Gas on Friday announced a management services agreement with Tulsa-based Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) to provide operational services as operator of record on MCEP's oil and gas properties.
Contango will take over the operations of Mid-Con's oil and gas assets in exchange for a $4 million annual services fee, a $2 million annual deferred fee component and warrants to purchase MCEP common units at $4 per unit.
Contango also says it will offer a "fee-for-service" property management option to companies with distressed or stranded assets, or companies with a desire to cut administrative costs.
The company's new borrowing base is set at $64 million after the closing of its spring re-determination.
Also announced Friday was the resignation of Randy Olmstead as MCEP's chief executive officer and chairman. He had served as CEO, president, chief financial officer and chairman of Mid-Con's predecessor companies since its original incorporation in 1986.