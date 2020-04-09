While secluding the country's population, the COVID-19 pandemic has virtually grounded the nation's airline industry.

"When I walked the terminal the other day, I crossed paths with maybe four passengers total on one concourse, and the other concourse was empty," Tulsa International Airport CEO Alexis Higgins said. "They had just boarded a flight so the passengers that were there were on the aircraft. I think there were 10 people on that flight."

Chatter from patrons has given way to louder-than-normal music overhead.

"We've had to make some adjustments because we don't have the people absorbing the sound," Higgins said. "It's definitely an unsettling feeling."

About 5,000 passengers, employees and other personnel filed through Tulsa International Airport's security checkpoint on April 8 a year ago. This year, that number was 187, a decline of 96 percent, Higgins said.

The statistics are similar nationwide.

A total of 94,931 people were screened at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints on Wednesday, down 95.7 percent from the 2,229,276 that filed through on the same day in 2019, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein tweeted.

The downturn is doubly troubling for Oklahoma, which lists aviation as its second-most important industry, behind energy, in terms of economic impact.

Tulsa International Airport and surrounding off-airport and aviation and aerospace businesses in the Tulsa Metropolitan Statistical Area generate an annual economic impact of $11.7 billion, according to a Oklahoma Aviation & Aerospace Economic Impact Study released in 2017.

Higgins commonly is asked how these low-flying times compare to those following the terrorist attacks on this country on Sept. 11, 2001. The short answer is there's no comparison.

U.S. domestic capacity after 9/11 was cut by 26%, Higgins said. Today, 61% of capacity has been removed from airline network schedules nationwide, she said.

As for airport personnel, one woman who tested positive for COVID-19 returned to work this week. Tulsa's airport staff of roughly 150 has been spared by the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES Act), which lists among its requirements that businesses retain 95 percent of their staff, Higgins said.

But airports tenants have been crippled.

Many of the facility's restaurants and shops are closed, and the three restaurants remaining open operate on staggered hours, Higgins said.

Parking, the airport's largest revenue source, has shrunk, as well, with parking operator, LAZ Parking, furloughing all but a half-dozen employees, Higgins said.

Rental car companies have moved their stations out of the airport into the adjacent parking garage.

"They have found every piece of pavement they can to park cars on," Higgins said.

American Airlines has parked 78 of its idled planes at the airport, with Southwest Airlines adding a couple of its own, she said.

How soon the industry can begin to heal remains a moving target.

"So many factors are going to impact our ability to recover," Higgins said. "No. 1 is what's happening in the community. When will the shelter-at-home orders be lifted so people will have the permission to fly? Right now, any leisure travel is considered nonessential.

"In terms of recovery, we will need the airlines to begin flying flights. But they are going to rely on the local community to start demonstrating demand for those flights. What we're hearing is anywhere from the recovery period beginning in September to it taking a full calendar year before we see capacity return to pre-COVID levels."

