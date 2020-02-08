okmap.jpg

Reddit user TheEmperorOfJenks created this 3D printed topographic map of Oklahoma and posted it to the site. Its elevation has been significantly exaggerated. THE Oklahoman

Late last month, a curious photo showed up on Reddit, the massively popular social media website that acts like a topic-based message board and calls itself “the front page of the internet.”

The slightly out-of-focus image shows a plastic cutout shaped like Oklahoma. It has hills and valleys and elevation changes as the Panhandle rises to meet the Rockies.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Reddit user TheEmperorOfJenks used a 3D printer to make the topographical map and shared it with a Tulsa-themed part of the website, the r/tulsa subreddit.

TheEmperorOfJenks, whose hometown is Tulsa, didn’t want to be identified but answered a few questions about the post that made rounds on social media.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags